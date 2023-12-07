Video: Trippier will not want to see this again as huge mistake costs Newcastle

Everton have taken the lead over Newcastle in their Premier League clash at Goodison Park and the goal came courtesy of a huge Kieran Trippier mistake. 

The Toffees have been the better of the two teams and should have been in front before they eventually broke the deadlock.

That came when Trippier made a mistake on the ball which gave it straight to Dwight McNeil. The winger carried the ball up the pitch and produced a rocket of a shot to give Everton the lead.

This is the second game in a row in which McNeil has scored a big goal and the result will take the Merseyside club out of the relegation zone.

Pictures from Amazon Prime and + Sport360. 

