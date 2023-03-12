Exclusive: “Keep an eye” on rumoured Liverpool transfer target this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Benfica have some top players who are regularly scouted by big clubs, with Antonio Silva possibly one particular name worth keeping an eye on in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano responded to recent links about top European sides coming to closely monitor Silva as well as Benfica teammates Goncalo Ramos and Florentino Luis.

It seems there are always officials from major clubs keeping tabs on Benfica’s star players, and Silva seems like one worth keeping an eye on in this summer’s transfer market.

The talented young centre-back was recently linked with Liverpool by Football Transfers, and in-form striker Ramos has also been monitored by Manchester United, as Romano revealed in an earlier column.

“There are always around eight to ten clubs in attendance at Benfica to keep an eye on Antonio Silva, Goncalo Ramos, Florentino Luis,” Romano said.

“They have fantastic players, so it’s absolutely normal. At this stage nothing is concrete yet, but I’d keep an eye on Silva in the summer in case of big proposals.”

Liverpool would certainly do well to bring in a prospect like Silva as a long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

Josko Gvardiol is another top young defender being linked with LFC, as reported by Christian Falk in his CaughtOffside column.