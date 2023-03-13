David Moyes aims new dig at West Ham fans after Villa game

West Ham United manager David Moyes has taken another dig at the club’s fans after the draw against Aston Villa.

Moyes is struggling to turn things around for the Hammers at the moment, and it seems he’s starting to feel the pressure as he’s called on the home crowd to give his side better support.

It’s never ideal to criticise the fans at the best of times, and Moyes surely won’t have won himself too many friends with these comments.

“We’ve had brilliant support over the last couple of years but I can understand we’re not doing as well as people would hope or would like,” he said.

“I thought today’s performance merited really good support, because the players came back from Thursday night, long flight back from Cyrpus, played there and went out and performed well today. We went a goal down and I didn’t think we really deserved to go a goal down, I don’t think we’d done an awful lot wrong in the opening period and we found ourselves a goal down.

“But the players showed a lot of character, stuck at it, everyone ran and was committed throughout the game. They deserve a lot of praise, the players, for what they’ve done, they’ve been away and they’ve got something out of today’s game. Just a bit more quality at the death might have just got us something more.”