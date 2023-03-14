Ex-Spurs star convinced Harry Kane will snub Man Utd transfer and sign new Tottenham deal on one condition

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has insisted that the club can keep hold of Harry Kane this summer if they bring back Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

There is uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte’s future as Spurs boss as we approach the final months of the season, and there’s been speculation about a possible return for one of the club’s most successful head coaches of recent times.

According to a recent report from the Times, Pochettino would be open to returning to Tottenham, and it’s easy to imagine Kane would relish the chance to work with the Argentine again after they seemed to strike an effective relationship a few years ago.

Pochettino arguably got the very best out of Kane in his career so far, and was certainly the manager who’s come closest to leading the north Londoners to a trophy, having challenged for both the Premier League and the Champions League during his reign.

Kane has never won anything in his entire career so far, so one can imagine he’d be tempted by Manchester United, who have been linked with him by The Athletic.

Bent, however, admits he doesn’t see a huge desire from the England international to force his way out of THFC, so a return for Pochettino could be enough to persuade him to sign a new deal.

“I feel like we’ve been here before with Harry Kane. I don’t really see a burning ambition to leave,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“He did that whole Man City thing, maybe he conducted himself in the wrong way, and it’s not been spoken about since.

“If Pochettino goes back to Spurs I think Kane signs a new contract.”