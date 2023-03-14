Rio Ferdinand denies trying to talk Harry Kane into sealing transfer to Manchester United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has denied doing anything to try to persuade Harry Kane to leave Tottenham for a transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking on his Vibe With Five YouTube show, the former Man Utd and England defender admits that if he were employed by his old club he’d be doing what he could to lure Kane in this summer.

However, despite being teased by his co-pundits, he insists he’s not being employed by the Red Devils, and denies trying to say stuff on air that is designed to grab Kane’s attention.

The 29-year-old is yet to win any trophies with Spurs and surely has a huge decision to make this summer, as he’ll be a year away from the end of his current contract.

Speaking in the video below, Ferdinand appears to pose the question to Kane about his ambitions and what he’d be happy to look back on at the end of his career…

Will it be enough for Kane to finish as all-time leading scorer for Tottenham, England, and perhaps even the Premier League as a whole, or does he want to win major titles like the Premier League and the Champions League?

United would surely offer Kane the chance to finally get his hands on some silverware, with Erik ten Hag managing to deliver the Carabao Cup in just his first few months in charge.