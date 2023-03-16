£71m striker open to Newcastle transfer in summer

With only 12 games left of the current Premier League season, clubs, agents and players will be expected to be making moves now to lay the groundwork for any summer transfers, and one £71m-rated star could find himself in the Newcastle line-up next season.

Eddie Howe’s side, whether they make the Champions League or not, should find that most players are within reach financially thanks to the money the club have behind them through their owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

One area where the Magpies could potentially improve is up front, and whilst Callum Wilson has done well for the club, it’s arguable that he’s a worthwhile long term option.

To that end, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on the NUFC Matters podcast, has suggested that AS Roma hitman, Tammy Abraham, rated at £70.8m according to The Athletic (subscription required), is open to a switch to St. James’ Park.

Although the possibility of a move back to Chelsea remains, with Maria Granovskia negotiating the £70.8m buy back clause for a summer return according to The Athletic, it’s difficult to see how the 25-year-old would force his way into Graham Potter’s squad.

Becoming a number nine for Newcastle has obvious cachet for a player, with the Toon Army enjoying watching the likes of Jackie Milburn, Malcolm McDonald and Alan Shearer over the years.

If Abraham could follow in their footsteps he’d become an instant hero in the north east.