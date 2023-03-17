Leverkusen ramp up pressure on Moyes after active interest in West Ham star revealed 

The pressure just keeps on growing for West Ham’s David Moyes who, despite overseeing a 10th successive European win, knows his team are in a relegation battle and to that end, won’t enjoy the fact that Bayer Leverkusen are sniffing around one of his senior players.

With only 12 games left of the Premier League season, the Hammers are struggling down in 17th place and are just two points off the bottom of the table.

Perhaps their only saving grace at this stage is that they’re only three points from 12th position.

It’s not clear at this stage whether the club will retain Moyes’ services past this season or not, but assuming the Scot does manage to keep them up and saves his own job in the process, he’ll almost certainly want to keep hold of the likes of Vladimir Coufal.

According to Football Insider, Bundesliga outfit, Bayer Leverkusen, have an active interest in the 30-year-old whose contract is up at the end of the current campaign.

It’s believed that Leverkusen are scouting a replacement for Jeremie Frimpong, who is expected to leave this summer.

Coufal is a tenacious and hard-working right-back who hasn’t necessarily had the best season by his standards, but who is, nonetheless, an experienced head in the Hammers defence.

If the east Londoners want to put this season to bed quickly and build on their successes of the previous couple of campaigns, then they really need to activate their two-year option (per Football Insider) on Coufal.