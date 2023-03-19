N’Golo Kante is edging closer to signing a contract extension at Chelsea following his return from a long-term hamstring injury.

Kante made his long-awaited return to the matchday squad yesterday for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Everton after a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury he picked up back in August against Tottenham.

There has been plenty of talk surrounding the Frenchman’s future at Stamford Bridge with his current contract set to expire at the end of June, but Calciomercato are reporting that the 31-year old is coming ever closer to signing a new two-year deal with the Blues.

Pete O’Rourke said at the back end of February that the likes of Liverpool and PSG have known interest in Kante but that door looks likely to be closed with this news of a new contract for the player.

Blues fans have voiced their concern over whether Kante should extend his stay with Chelsea due to his poor fitness record, but a new two-year deal looks set to be finalised in the coming months.

Should the extension be announced, Kante’s stay could turn out to be as good as a new signing. Fans of Chelsea know just how crucial the midfielder is to their team and they will be looking forward to hopefully seeing him back in action after the international break, especially with two mammoth Champions League quarter-final legs against Real Madrid coming up in April.