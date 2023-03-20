Inter Milan make Romelu Lukaku decision ahead of next season

Inter Milan are unlikely to re-sign on-loan Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku following a disappointing season in Italy.  

The Belgian striker returned to the San Siro on loan after a year away last summer with the Serie A giants paying Chelsea a loan fee of £6.9m, but they have not received a great return for their money.

Lukaku has experienced an injury-plagued campaign and has only scored five goals in all competions for the Nerazzurri. Considering this, Inter have decided not to re-sign the 29-year-old who will return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, reports Football Insider.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled with Inter Milan this season
What happens next in Lukaku’s career is uncertain as the report states that his wages are likely to be a stumbling block in any possible Premier League move.

There is interest, however, from Saudi Arabia as officials in the country want to increase the profile of their top league and a move for Lukaku is an attractive proposition for a number of top Pro League sides.

At 29 this would be a bad move for the Belgium international as the striker still has plenty of football left in him at the top level but whether that is at a big club, remains to be seen.

