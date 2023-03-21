Manchester United are said to be interested in Monaco defender Axel Disasi as the club look to bolster their centreback options.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are by far and away Erik ten Hag’s number one central defensive duo, and with the futures of both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof up in the air, Disasi is said to be on the club’s radar.

This is according to Foot Mercato, who claim that United are the team most keen on the Frenchman, who is under contract at Monaco until 2025.

The outlet claims that a meeting has taken place between the two clubs recently as they search for a transfer agreement, with the 25-year old’s price said to be around £44miilion.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Disasi has been one of the stand-out defenders in Ligue 1 this campaign, with Monaco occupying 4th spot in the table.

A man that wins 71% of his aerial duels would be perfect for a United defence that have looked very solid for the most part this season.

Disasi’s stock has risen considerably since his move to Monaco from Reims in 2020 and for £44million, United could get themselves a really solid player for a great price.