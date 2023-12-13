Chelsea defender Axel Disasi is reportedly a transfer target for Bayern Munich as his future looks in doubt just a few months after he joined the club.

The France international was one of several big-money signings by the Blues during the summer as he made the move from Monaco, where he’d previously caught the eye of others like Manchester United during his time in Ligue 1.

However, Disasi hasn’t been entirely convincing in a Chelsea shirt so far, and it seems the west London giants could be prepared to listen to offers for him when the transfer window opens again next month.

According to latest reports from Germany, it seems there is genuine interest from Bayern, who have publicly spoken about being busy this January, with defenders a priority.

The Bavarian giants could do well to strengthen their depth at the back, and Disasi might end up being a decent option, even if he wouldn’t necessarily be joining Thomas Tuchel’s side to be an automatic starter.

CFC fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, as more chopping and changing to the first-team doesn’t seem ideal after such a hectic year or so, with signings, sales and changes off the pitch as well.