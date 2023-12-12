Chelsea could look to cash in on Axel Disasi when the transfer window opens in January.

The 25-year-old French international joined Chelsea during the summer window for a fee of £39 million, but he has not been able to make a considerable impact so far.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Chelsea are now looking to wield the axe in January and get rid of their fringe players. Mauricio Pochettino has recently called for new signings and Chelsea will have to raise funds in order to bring in new players.

They have spent in excess of £1 billion over the last three windows and they cannot afford to keep spending at an unsustainable level. They will have to comply with the Premier League spending rules as well.

Selling the underperforming players could help them boost their transfer coffers in January. It will be interesting to see if they are ready to sell Disasi after just a few months at the club.

The former Monaco defender is highly rated around Europe and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if he is made available. There is no doubt that he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and perhaps Chelsea need to be more patient with him.

The Blues need to replace Thiago Silva soon and they should look to hold onto their central defenders for now. A number of other players have been linked with a move away in January and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.