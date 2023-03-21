Jason Cundy thinks that Chelsea have to sign Ivan Toney in order to combat the striker issues that have plagued them over the past few years.

The Blues have failed to truly replace Diego Costa since he left the club in 2017, the Spaniard being the last man to score 20 league goals for the Blues and former Chelsea midfielder Cundy thinks that Brentford striker Toney needs to be wearing blue next season.

Toney is the Premier League 3rd top scorer this season behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland and Cundy thinks the Englishman could be the best option for Graham Potter’s team.

“Do we need a centre forward? Yes, we do. Ivan Toney has his issues off the field with what’s happening with the betting situation he’s been charged with so let’s wait and see what happens there, but he’s a Chelsea centre-forward to me.

“The way he is, the way he looks, the way he plays. We need a platform. We need a rugged, hard, clever, intelligent footballer up front and he ticks a lot of boxes.”

The 27-year old has been in hot form for the Bees this season, scoring 16 league goals as Brentford sit 8th, seven points of 4th place and the chances are, plenty of teams will want to try and lure the England international away from the G-Tech Community Stadium.

However, of all the teams in the Premier League and in Europe, Chelsea look like they could benefit the most from a player of Toney’s quality, especially with their striker struggles over the past half a decade.