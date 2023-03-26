Newcastle are said to be interested Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to St.James Park with the midfielder likely to leave Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, owing mainly to injury, and with his contract at Anfield set to run out in June, the 29-year old looks likely to depart the club after six years as a Red.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are one of the teams keen on signing Oxlade-Chamberlain, with the outlet claiming that the player “is almost certain to leave Anfield”.

The outlet also claim that Brighton tried to sign him in January but the Seagulls weren’t keen on paying a fee for him with his contract set to expire in June.

This is a move that in all honesty, doesn’t make too much sense. Oxlade-Chamberlain has amassed just 471 minutes this campaign and probably wouldn’t be the man Newcastle need as they strive to achieve European football for 2023/24.

However, if Newcastle were to target a more high-profile midfield starter, the Ox certainly wouldn’t be a bad backup option for Eddie Howe’s team, but in terms of a first-choice option, he is unlikely to be the answer.