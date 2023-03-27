Video: Man City star achieves something for the first time in his career

Man City star Nathan Ake scored two goals in a single game for the first time in his senior career tonight as the Netherlands defeated Gibraltar 3-0.

The Dutch were looking to respond after they were hammered 4-0 by France last week and did so with a comfortable win.

Within the match, Man City’s Nathan Ake achieved a first in his career as the defender scored two goals in a single game.

The second to achieve the feat can be seen below.