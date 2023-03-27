Video: Man City star achieves something for the first time in his career

Man City star Nathan Ake scored two goals in a single game for the first time in his senior career tonight as the Netherlands defeated Gibraltar 3-0.
The Dutch were looking to respond after they were hammered 4-0 by France last week and did so with a comfortable win.
Within the match, Man City’s Nathan Ake achieved a first in his career as the defender scored two goals in a single game.
The second to achieve the feat can be seen below.
Nathan Aké with number two ??
The Manchester City man scores with his head to double the Dutch advantage ??#EURO2024 | @ManCity pic.twitter.com/s6j8tWvxag
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 27, 2023