Video: Tottenham’s Harry Kane cooking up a storm off the pitch too

It appears that Tottenham and England star Harry Kane’s talents extend to activities far beyond the football pitch.
After having overhauled Wayne Rooney at the top of the England goalscoring charts, the front man tried his hand at a ‘record breaking burger’ in order to raise money for his foundation.
For every burger sold, the charitable causes that his foundation supports will apparently receive a whopping 54 percent of the profits.
Kane normally lets his feet do the talking but on this occasion it’s his culinary skills propelling him to the top of the table.
??? Chicken. Chipotle mayo. Coleslaw. Brioche bun. ?
I've cooked up a record breaking burger for @TOCAsocialUK to celebrate the England record with 54% of the proceeds from every burger sold going to the Harry Kane Foundation. pic.twitter.com/y7Vc8Kr9b1
— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 28, 2023