Chelsea star’s name has already come up in talks between Tuchel and Bayern Munich board

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has reportedly already come up in conversation between new Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and the club’s board.

Havertz worked under Tuchel at Chelsea, but with the Germany international struggling to hit top form at Stamford Bridge, it makes sense that he could be eyed up for a move back to the Bundesliga, where he previously looked hugely promising in his spell with Bayer Leverkusen.

However, it seems that Tuchel and Bayern have agreed for the time being that there doesn’t seem to be room for Havertz in this current squad at the Allianz Arena, so it looks like this story isn’t going to amount to much.

See below for details from Christian Falk…

the name of Kai Havertz @ChelseaFC came up in the first conversations between Thomas Tuchel and the Bosses of @FCBayern . Club and coach agreed that there is no place in the current squad @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 29, 2023

Chelsea have seen a couple of their other star players linked with a reunion with Tuchel in the last few days, with the Times suggesting Mason Mount is on the Bavarian giants’ radar, while the Standard have linked them with Mateo Kovacic.

Even if Havertz doesn’t move to Bayern, it is increasingly difficult to see him having a long-term future at Chelsea after failing to make any progress in the last few years.

Christopher Nkunku is already on his way to CFC next season, and could be joined by another striker, as Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in his CaughtOffside column earlier this week.