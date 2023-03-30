Jude Bellingham has “good relationship” with Liverpool players as Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has a good relationship with some of the players at Liverpool, as well as with some at Manchester City and Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano addressed some claims made by fellow columnist Ben Jacobs in his exclusive piece yesterday, in which he claimed that Man City duo Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish had both spoken to Bellingham about joining them at the Etihad Stadium.

Romano says Bellingham has good relationships with players at these top clubs, and that that’s not likely to end up being the decisive factor in making his decision if he does end up moving on from Dortmund this summer.

Liverpool fans will surely still be hoping there’s a chance the England international chooses them, as he looks absolutely perfect for Jurgen Klopp as he looks to rebuild his midfield after this disappointing campaign.

Still, it seems clear the threat from City and Madrid is still there.

“Haaland is a friendly, funny guy… and the same for Bellingham,” Romano said.

“They have a good relationship; but the same goes between Bellingham and Liverpool players, some Real Madrid players as well.

“I don’t think this makes the difference honestly, top players always pick the project and then if there are already good friends at the club, that’s positive.”