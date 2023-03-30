Jude Bellingham has “good relationship” with Liverpool players as Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has a good relationship with some of the players at Liverpool, as well as with some at Manchester City and Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in the Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano addressed some claims made by fellow columnist Ben Jacobs in his exclusive piece yesterday, in which he claimed that Man City duo Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish had both spoken to Bellingham about joining them at the Etihad Stadium.

Romano says Bellingham has good relationships with players at these top clubs, and that that’s not likely to end up being the decisive factor in making his decision if he does end up moving on from Dortmund this summer.

Liverpool fans will surely still be hoping there’s a chance the England international chooses them, as he looks absolutely perfect for Jurgen Klopp as he looks to rebuild his midfield after this disappointing campaign.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham

Still, it seems clear the threat from City and Madrid is still there.

“Haaland is a friendly, funny guy… and the same for Bellingham,” Romano said.

More Stories / Latest News
“I feel responsible for his departure” – Heung Min-Son on Antonio Conte’s Tottenham sacking
Chelsea offered Napoli winger who has one year left on his contract
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants new deals to be given to two out of contract players this summer

“They have a good relationship; but the same goes between Bellingham and Liverpool players, some Real Madrid players as well.

“I don’t think this makes the difference honestly, top players always pick the project and then if there are already good friends at the club, that’s positive.”

More Stories Ben Jacobs Erling Haaland Fabrizio Romano Jack Grealish Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.