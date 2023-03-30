Tottenham are ready to put their name in the hat to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton as they look for a long-term successor to Harry Kane.

Kane’s Tottenham contract is up in 2024, but rumours are surfacing that he may leave the club this summer as he searches for some domestic success, something that he has found extremely hard to come by at Spurs over the past decade.

The Mirror reported this week that Manchester United are ready to make a move for the 29-year old this summer, but whether Daniel Levy will sanction a move for his star man to a rival is another question altogether.

In the event that Kane does leave Spurs, the club have identified Evan Ferguson of Brighton as his replacement according to TalkSport.

The Irishman has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season for the Seagulls this term, scoring eight times in all competitions for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, while he even bagged a goal on his first start for Ireland last week in a friendly against Latvia.

A bullish, nifty centre forward, Ferguson has demonstrated so far this season that he has what it takes to deal with the demands of Premier League football and it will be very interesting to see if Brighton agree to let their up-and-coming striker go after just a season with the senior side.