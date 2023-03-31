Chelsea’s incredible sale price for Mount revealed with Liverpool heading clutch of clubs for his signature

It appears to be a foregone conclusion that Chelsea will allow their midfield star, Mason Mount, to leave this summer, however, the Blues are reported to not want to let him go ‘on the cheap.’

A current England international, Mount, who has been at the west London club since the age of six, will have just one year left on his contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

With no reported movement in contract negotiations, it would appear that the Blues are being left with no option other than to cash in on the player.

To that end, The Athletic (subscription required) have noted that the club will be expecting in the region of £70m for Mount’s services, which may or may not put off the likes of Liverpool, who seem to be the most interested of bidders at this stage, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United, Man City and Bayern Munich.

For a player of Mount’s evident ability, it seems that Chelsea are on a hiding to nothing by letting him go.

If, as suspected, contract issues remain unresolvable, that can only lead to one conclusion and that is that the club and management are happy for him to move on to pastures new.

The real shame for the west Londoner’s is that he’s still a game-changer and a midfielder of renown, with a real spark and penchant for playing on the front foot in games.

He doesn’t hide, likes to be involved as often as he can and has a decent all-round game.

Are the Blues therefore cutting off their noses to spite their face?