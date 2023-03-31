Liverpool could pay the £88 million release clause for 19-year-old ace

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Antonio Silva from Benfica at the end of the season.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that Jurgen Klopp wants the Premier League side to sign the 19-year-old central defender in the summer and Liverpool could look to pay his €100 million (£88m) release clause.

Silva has developed into a key player for Benfica and he is considered as one of the most talented young defenders around Europe right now.

Liverpool could definitely use central defensive reinforcements in the summer and the Portuguese defender could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have regressed significantly and they have been quite injury prone as well.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now and Klopp must look to add more depth to that department.

Silva could prove to be an exceptional long-term signing for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to fork out his release clause.

Liverpool are in need of reinforcements in the other areas of their squad as well and they have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham who is likely to cost a club-record fee.

It would be quite surprising if the Reds decided to splash €100 million on a defender as well, especially without a big sale.

Meanwhile, a move to Liverpool would be a major step up in the young defender’s career and a world-class coach like Klopp could help him improve and fulfil his potential.