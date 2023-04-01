Chelsea, Manchester United make enquiry for 24-year-old who will cost £88m

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli at the end of the season and a number of Premier League clubs are interested in securing his services.

A report from RMC Sport claims that Manchester United and Chelsea have made an enquiry for the 24-year-old striker ahead of the summer window.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a reliable goal scorer who can find the back of the net consistently. They have added a number of creative players to the side but Graham powder needs a reliable finisher now.

Osimhen has proven himself as one of the best strikers in Europe this season and he could prove to be a solid acquisition.

Meanwhile Manchester United need someone who can lead the line for them and the Nigerian seems like the ideal option. His arrival would allow Marcus Rashford to operate in his natural role as the left-sided forward.

Osimhen has scored 25 goals across all competitions this season and he has helped Napoli climb to the top of the Italian league standings. The Italian outfit are through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as well.

The report from RMC Sport claims that the Napoli forward is valued at €100 million (£88m) and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester United are prepared to fork out that kind of money for his services.

Osimhen is likely to develop further with coaching and experience and he has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run.