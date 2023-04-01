It was no surprise when Mo Salah found the net against Man City during Saturday afternoon’s classic Premier League match-up, and the Egyptian King managed to set another Liverpool record in doing so.

According to LFC History, the first-half strike was Salah’s 11th against the Citizens, and the way in which he stroked it home was typical of the dangerous forward.

Salah takes it to City!! ? Klopp's men lead at the Etihad thanks to their star man up top! ?? pic.twitter.com/dxbp04OWEu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 1, 2023

The goal was Salah’s 23rd of the season and evidenced, once again, that in these types of matches Salah certainly doesn’t hide. A big player for the big games.

It was also his fourth against Pep Guardiola’s side this season making him the first Liverpool player to complete such a feat against City in a single campaign.

Moreover, it took him past Michael Owen as the club’s highest scorer away from Anfield in the Premier League era.

Salah now #LFC's leading scorer away from home in the Premier League era, surpassing Michael Owen (55). Also becomes first LFC player in history to score against City in four games in the same season. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 1, 2023

It was a strike that was important too when put in the context of what it meant for Liverpool before Julian Alvarez later equalised for City.

The Reds are well off the pace in the race for qualification to next season’s Champions League, and therefore three points would be welcomed by Jurgen Klopp and Co.

With Salah leading the line the visitors were always a threat during the opening half, and the true importance of that opening goal will only be known once the official blows his whistle for full time.