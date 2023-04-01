Watch: Oinhan Sancet’s heartwarming contract extension announcement delights fans in stadium

Athletic Bilbao
Oinhan Sancet has put an end to reports linking him to a move away from Athletic by announcing his contract extension in style amid links with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

No announcements were made prior on any of the club’s social media websites and the fans found out first time when the player himself announced it live after the 0-0 draw against Getafe.

The announcement was followed by a huge roar and applaud by fans who were left delighted by the news that the highly rated player.

Watch the heartwarming scenes below:

This was such a great way to announce the contract extension of a player who is a fan favourite. It allows the fans and the player to appreciate each other live as opposed to just a standard online announcement.

Hopefully more clubs will follow suit.

