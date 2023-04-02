Arsenal expected to be frontrunners as they line up transfer move for Premier League attacker

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a surprise move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer and are expected to be the frontrunners in any race for his signature.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, who state that the Gunners are keen to explore whether or not Calvert-Lewin could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

It’s been a difficult season for Everton and so it wouldn’t be too surprising if they struggled to hold on to their best players ahead of next term, and Arsenal would do well to take advantage.

Calvert-Lewin might not be the very best striker in the world, but he’s a smart poacher with a decent record at this level, so would surely have something to offer to Mikel Arteta’s side, even if only as a squad player.

The report notes that Arteta is a personal fan of the England international, so this seems like a saga to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

If Everton get relegated, there will surely be plenty of clubs eyeing up Calvert-Lewin and others, but it looks like Arsenal would be a good position to snap up the 26-year-old.