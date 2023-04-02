Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has admitted that Mykhaylo Mudryk looks like he wasn’t comfortable in the position he found himself in when he missed a great chance against Aston Villa.

The Ukraine international was an exciting high-profile signing for Chelsea this January, but so far he’s been poor at Stamford Bridge and fans will undoubtedly be concerned at how he’s struggled to settle in and make an impact.

There will surely be more to come from Mudryk once he adjusts to life in a new country and a new league, but Hasselbaink made the interesting claim about the way he took his shot against Villa.

Speaking on punditry duty with Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, the Dutchman suggested that Mudryk didn’t look like he was used to being in that kind of position, which is far from ideal if you’re an attacking player for a top club like Chelsea.

“He needs to square it to Havertz,” Hasselbaink said.

“If he squares it, it is 100 per cent a goal. Chelsea have created here again, you can see he is not used to getting these kind of chances.

“He needs to take an extra touch and then take his time because he had so much time.”