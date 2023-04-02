Leicester in pole position to agree deal for 30-year-old marquee signing – blow to West Ham

Leicester City now reportedly look to have moved into the strongest position to seal the transfer of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire is being strongly linked with a move back to the King Power Stadium on loan this summer, in what looks like being a major blow to West Ham, who showed an interest in the England international in January.

The 30-year-old would undoubtedly be an exciting big-name signing for clubs lower down in the Premier League table, even if he’s not quite been at his best since his expensive and high-profile move to Man Utd in the summer of 2019.

Maguire could surely have an impact for the likes of Leicester and West Ham, but it seems his former side are now the favourites for his signature.

Brendan Rodgers would understandably love to work with Maguire again and the player may well feel it’s best for a reunion to get him back to his best.