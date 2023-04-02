Manchester United will have to pay €120million to get transfer done

Manchester United have reportedly got Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos on their list of targets up front this summer.

And although the Portugal international will cost the full price of his release clause – €120million – that won’t the Red Devils off, according to the print edition of A Bola, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Ramos has had a fine career so far, looking a promising young talent for both club and country, and it seems clear he’d be a decent option for a top club like Man Utd.

Ben Jacobs recently revealed in his CaughtOffside column that Ramos was likely to be an alternative to other striker targets like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Many MUFC fans will no doubt feel Ramos deserves to be one of the club’s priority targets, and it does seem that money won’t be an issue if they do decide to go all in for the 21-year-old.

Ramos has 24 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season, and also really caught the eye with the Portuguese national team with a hat-trick against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup.