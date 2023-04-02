Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Olympique Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki at the end of the season.

According to a report from the French publication L’Equipe Newcastle United are likely to provide fierce competition to Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign the France under-21 international.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for Lyon this season and his performances have caught the attention of a number of clubs across the top European leagues.

Newcastle wanted to sign the player during the January transfer window as well and they made enquiries for the 19-year-old. It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the French outfit in the coming months.

Newcastle have no shortage of resources and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder can operate as a winger as well and his versatility will be an added bonus for any club he joins.

Eddie Howe needs to add more creativity and technical ability to his midfield, especially in the central areas and Cherki could prove to be a quality long-term investment.

The midfielder has 4 goals and 4 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder.

If Newcastle manages to finish in the top four, they will be an attractive destination for talented young players like Cherki and the Premier League side are capable of paying big money for him as well.

The midfielder has a contract with Lyon until the summer of 2024 and it will be interesting to see how much the Ligue 1 side demand for their prized young prospect.