Video: “I wouldn’t have been as polite” – Alan Shearer comments on Guardiola’s taunting celebration

Man City manager Pep Guardiola enjoyed his side’s 4-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday but several people feel the Spanish coach went over the top with his celebrations for the fourth goal.

Liverpool have been a thorn in Guardiola’s side since he arrived in England and City have often struggled against the Reds in recent years.

The Manchester club lost twice to Jurgen Klopp’s team this season despite the Merseyside club’s struggles, therefore, when the former Barcelona boss witnessed the gap between the two teams yesterday it was always going to prompt joyous celebrations.

It was clear that Guardiola enjoyed each goal yesterday, but when his team’s fourth went in, the City boss celebrated in front of Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas and Arthur. This brought criticism the way of the Man City coach and when asked about it yesterday on Match of the Day, Alan Shearer said: “I wouldn’t have been as polite as Tsimikas was, put it that way.”