Watch Mohamed Salah endure a difficult afternoon for Liverpool as the Reds fell to a 4-1 defeat against Manchester City yesterday.

Salah put the Reds 1-0 up after 17 minutes but from there, it all unravelled as goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish turned the match in City’s favour.

Salah struggled to get the Reds back in the game and was largely frustrated for the remainder of the match, getting booked for dissent, failing to get any service from his team mates and to top it off, was handed a bottle of water when he was substituted despite him undertaking a fasting period for Ramadan.

How many times is this going to happen? Salah deserves better? pic.twitter.com/dsjCkYzo2L — Nuna (@NaiiLFC) April 2, 2023

Salah was once again not given a foul after being grabbed by a defender as the clip above shows. It’s not the first time since he joined Liverpool that Salah gets completely ignored by the referees for clear fouls.

A day to forget for Salah and Liverpool as they look to put things right against managerless Chelsea on Tuesday.