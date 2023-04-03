Man City, Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target increasingly likely to leave as long as the price is right

It seems Barcelona could be ready to cash in on Ansu Fati for the right price this summer amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Fati has not been as much of a regular starter for Xavi’s side this season, and it seems Barca could now be tempted to let him go if they receive an offer in the region of £90million from the likes of Manchester City, according to Football Insider.

City could be a good destination for the Spain international, though CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs has also named the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool as suitors for him as well.

It would be intriguing to see what a talent like Fati could do in English football, and one imagines he could develop into a frightening player under the expert guidance of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

City would do well to bring in a possible upgrade on the likes of Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez, though of course there’s no guarantee he’d improve his playing opportunities with a move to Manchester.

Liverpool could do with bringing in someone like Fati, perhaps as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah in this Reds side that looks in need of major surgery this summer after such a disappointing campaign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, might be a tempting destination for Fati at this moment in time, with the Gunners making huge progress under Mikel Arteta and perhaps still having room for alternatives to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who have not had much chance to rest this season but who will surely need it when the club is almost certainly back in the Champions League next term.