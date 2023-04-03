Manchester United may have seen their chances of signing Romeo Lavia decrease following the sacking of Graham Potter at Chelsea.

Potter left the club yesterday evening, a day after losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, with the Blues now managerless ahead of their match against Liverpool tomorrow.

However, in terms of transfer rumours, the talk around Romeo Lavia of Southampton has increased slightly with Man United now likely to miss out on him.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Lavia would have chosen to work with Erik ten Hag over Potter, but with the Englishman now out of the door, Lavia’s head may be turned to Chelsea with Todd Boehly likely to go all out and secure a superstar manager. Ex-Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino have been mentioned as possible candidates to take over at Stamford Bridge, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

“I’m sure he’d rather play under Ten Hag than Graham Potter,” said Jones to GiveMe Sport in early March.

“The way Ten Hag has been able to improve individuals on the whole has been really impressive.”

Lavia’s exit from Southampton looks almost certain if the Saints are relegated from the Premier League this season, but where he goes is a question nobody has a definitive answer to.