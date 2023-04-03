Erik ten Hag has taken Manchester United to worst form in 33 years in one key area

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has done some impressive work since taking over at Old Trafford, but there are also some areas of real concern.

The Red Devils looked to be bringing the feel-good factor back when they won the Carabao Cup final just over a month ago, but since then they’ve had some frustrating results and performances, including yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle and a recent 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst has also pointed out that United’s goal difference of just +4 is painting a pretty worrying picture, as it’s their worst for 33 years…

#mufc's goal difference of +4 after 27 league games is, as suspected, their worst since 1989-90. They were on -3 after 27 league games that season. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 3, 2023

Of course, goal difference isn’t everything, but it does give a decent indication of how a team is performing, and the table currently shows that this United side have scored fewer goals than Liverpool, Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford, and conceded even more than Chelsea and West Ham, who are both well below them in the table overall.

There’s clearly a lot of room for improvement from Ten Hag’s side, and it will likely take a lot of smart work in the transfer market this summer.