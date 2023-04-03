Newcastle keen on signing 21-year-old Man City player with one year left on his contract

Newcastle United are showing a strong interest in Manchester City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis who could leave the Premier League champions this summer. 

The 21-year-old’s deal at the Etihad is set to expire in 2024 and several clubs are looking to pounce on his current situation. The defender is currently on loan at Championship promotion favourites Burnley, and has played a starring role for Vincent Kompany’s side.

According to 90min, the Man City legend wants to keep the star at the club next season and it is believed that Harwood-Bellis is open to a move away from City.

The centre-back would like to make it at the Manchester club, however, he recognises that he is some way down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Burnley will face competition from Newcastle this summer for Harwood-Bellis as Eddie Howe looks to add another defender to his squad. The Magpies have a strong interest in the 21-year-old and will make a move for the Englishman should Man City be willing to let him go.

