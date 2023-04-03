Newcastle United fans will love Jacob Murphy’s nickname for teammate

Newcastle United ace Jacob Murphy is fast earning himself a reputation as one of the biggest jokers and characters in this Magpies squad.

The 28-year-old’s latest social media activity is going down well with Newcastle fans, as he revealed his hilarious nickname for teammate Callum Wilson.

Wilson scored for Eddie Howe’s side in the 2-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend, leading to Murphy praising him on Instagram.

Anthony Gordon celebrated the result on Instagram, with Murphy commenting: ‘Starboy Malfoy’.

Murphy had also previously mocked Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag for complaining about time-wasting at St James’ Park.