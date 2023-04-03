Video: Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes sends Man United star into the stands with brilliant nutmeg

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes pulled off a brilliant nutmeg on Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst in Sunday’s game at St James’ Park.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a joy to watch in his career at St James’ Park, and it’s moments of skill like the one below that have really endeared him to the Newcastle fans…

Did he pay to come back in ?#NUFC pic.twitter.com/9w2I5EIqUI — Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) April 3, 2023

Bruno practically sent Weghorst into the stands here with the superb timing of this piece of skill.

Newcastle won 2-0 thanks to goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson, moving above their opponents into third place in the table.