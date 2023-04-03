Video: Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes sends Man United star into the stands with brilliant nutmeg

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes pulled off a brilliant nutmeg on Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst in Sunday’s game at St James’ Park.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a joy to watch in his career at St James’ Park, and it’s moments of skill like the one below that have really endeared him to the Newcastle fans…

More Stories / Latest News
Spanish football who played for amateur club dies in “random attack”
Atmosphere was toxic in Chelsea dressing room by the end of Graham Potter’s reign
Leicester City to make approach for Champions League-winning manager

Bruno practically sent Weghorst into the stands here with the superb timing of this piece of skill.

Newcastle won 2-0 thanks to goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson, moving above their opponents into third place in the table.

More Stories Bruno Guimaraes Wout Weghorst

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.