Real Madrid are said to be prepared to offer £90million for the services of Reece James as they continue to keep up the star level of their squad.

This is according to Football Insider, who say that James is one of their main targets for the summer.

At 23 years of age, James has established himself as one of the best fullbacks in Europe, signing a new contract back in September that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

However, with Real’s starting rightback Dani Carvajal now 31, the Spanish giants could make an offer to James and Chelsea to ensure every position in their star-studded squad is at its peak level.

Carvajal has also had some injury issues this season but then again, so has James, who has missed 18 games through injury in 2022/23, so Real will need to be aware that they may be making a move for a player who might not be available week in week out.

James has shown though, just how important he is to the Blues when fully fit, so Real would be getting themselves a player who will be a star in the making for years to come.

Whether Chelsea would be willing to even pick up the phone regarding offers for James is a question that may not be answered until the summer.