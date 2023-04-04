Exclusive: Man United worried about Daniel Levy in move for Harry Kane this summer

Man United are in the market for a striker this summer and Tottenham’s Harry Kane will be very high up on Erik ten Hag’s list of targets, but the Red Devils are worried about Daniel Levy’s role in the transfer.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Kane’s future at Tottenham heading into the summer as the North London club have gone another year trophyless whilst Spurs are a mess at present, being without a manager and sporting director.

With one year left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this summer could be the one when the England superstar leaves and Man United are ready to pounce should that be the case.

However, the Manchester club are worried about Daniel Levy’s role in the transfer as they believe the Spurs chairman will either not do business or hold out for £100m+.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Ben Jacobs said: “All the uncertainty at Spurs would suggest a negative impact on Harry Kane’s future. But you can argue it both ways. It all depends how much input Spurs give Kane over both a new manager and potentially sporting director. Kane has always wanted to ideally remain at the club, but if Spurs miss out on Champions League football, suitors will be encouraged.

“I am still told Manchester United have many striker options and are concerned Levy either won’t do business or will hold out for £100m+ and make negotiations very painful. Kane will speak further to Spurs over the coming weeks, but for now it is important form turns around and his goals can help that.”