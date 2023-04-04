Liverpool interested in signing two Chelsea players this summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Chelsea midfield duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The England pair are both enduring frustrating seasons in this struggling Blues side, with neither player getting regular minutes and now facing uncertain futures.

Liverpool urgently need to make a number of changes in midfield after a difficult campaign themselves, and it seems both Mount and Gallagher are liked by the Merseyside giants, according to the Evening Standard.

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea in recent years but has suffered a dip in form this year, while Gallagher showed immense promise on loan at Crystal Palace last term without being able to take that back to CFC with him in 2022/23.

It would be interesting to see if Liverpool could get them both back to their best, but one imagines Chelsea won’t be too keen on losing two talented homegrown players to a big six rival.

The report adds that Mount is liked by Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, so it will be interesting to see if LFC can establish themselves as the more tempting project at this moment in time.