Maguire to lead mass exodus at Man United after ten Hag rebuilding decision

Whether or not Manchester United finish in the automatic Champions League places, it seems clear that Erik ten Hag is going to oversee a rebuilding of the Manchester United first-team.

Since their Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle, the Red Devils have not only not won in the Premier League, but have also failed to score, per WhoScored.

Whilst they may have still been ticking along nicely in Europe and the FA Cup, the English top-flight remains their bread and butter and they simply have to do better in the final few games of this season and beyond.

According to Manchester Evening News, ten Hag wants the club to be more ruthless and aims to ensure there is a summer clear out of players that includes England centre-back, Harry Maguire.

The defender has struggled for minutes under the Dutchman, having played for 90 minutes only twice in the Premier League since the turn of the year, per WhoScored.

With no realistic possibility of Maguire changing his manager’s mind, moving him on this summer will be to the benefit of all parties.

He clearly has something to offer as his performances for the national team show, he just isn’t the right fit for a United side led by ten Hag.

Manchester Evening News also suggest that Alex Telles, Brandon Williams, Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly are likely to be considered for sale too.

In Williams’ case, a recent picture of him inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon is hardly likely to have endeared him to a manager who it would seem expects total professionalism from his playing staff.

If the club are able to accede to ten Hag’s wishes, it would at least give him further funds to play with in the transfer market as he looks to rebuild the squad into his own image.