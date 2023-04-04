Exclusive: Man Utd have been tracking Bundesliga star for months but transfer talks will happen on one condition

Manchester United have been tracking Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong for the last few months, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’.

The Red Devils could do well to strengthen in that area of their squad, and it seems Frimpong is firmly on their agenda for the summer, though negotiations beginning will hinge on what happens with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Romano.

The transfer news expert also denied that there had been any contact between Man Utd and Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard, so it seems Frimpong remains the club’s priority in that position for the time being.

“Man United are looking for right backs since December, Frimpong was already in the list in October/November and remains there for sure,” Romano said.

“No update on Pavard at this stage. Talks will depend on Wan-Bissaka’s future.”

Frimpong is an impressive young talent and would likely be an upgrade on both Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, so MUFC fans will surely be hoping this can amount to something.

Wan-Bissaka’s future has been up in the air for a while now, and it’s slightly surprising he didn’t leave Old Trafford in January, though this looks like a likely sale for the club to push through in the summer.