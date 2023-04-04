Lionel Messi unwilling to accept key demand from PSG as new contract looks increasingly unlikely

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly unwilling to accept a pay cut to sign a new contract with the French champions.

Messi has not quite been at his best since his surprise transfer from Barcelona to PSG last season, and it now looks like his stay at the Parc des Princes could be a short-lived one.

According to ESPN, Messi is unwilling to accept a 25% pay reduction, despite it previously looking like he’d put pen to paper on a new deal ahead of the World Cup.

It now looks like the Argentina international is closer than ever to a possible return to Barca, as reported by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

This is a huge blow to PSG’s project, but there could also be a positive for them as losing Messi’s huge wages could give them a bit more flexibility with Financial Fair Play.

The signing of Messi last season was a huge statement, however, and PSG will be disappointed that it hasn’t worked out as expected.