Surprise twist could see Man United’s move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane evaporate

There aren’t too many weeks left of the current Premier League campaign, and once it’s all over bar the shouting, the issue of where Harry Kane plays next season could well be a major topic for discussion.

Kane has already become the record goalscorer for Tottenham and England during the course of the 2022/23 Premier League season, and despite his advancing years, he still knows where the goal is.

With the right service, there’s little doubt that over the course of the next two to three seasons, he could overhaul Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals.

To that end, if he were available for sale, it’s obvious why Manchester United might be interested.

Per the official Premier League website, the Red Devils are, along with Newcastle, the worst scorers of the top eight teams in the English top-flight with just 41. That’s 30 behind Manchester City.

Clearly, they could do with an out-and-out striker who knows how to put the ball in the back of the net, and Kane perfectly fits the bill.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Erik ten Hag is exploring the options with regard to whether the club will have the finances available to be able to buy a player that is reportedly the Dutchman’s No.1 summer target.

More Stories / Latest News “What do the players think of me?” – How Graham Potter frustrated Chelsea with signs of weakness The five names in the frame that Chelsea are considering to replace Graham Potter Pundit baffled that Liverpool haven’t made a bid for in-form Premier League star yet

However, there could be a huge sticking point as to whether such a deal is even worth pursuing.

That’s because The Athletic (subscription required) also note that Kane isn’t averse to staying at Tottenham.

Although that may seem to be an unlikely scenario at present, it’s entirely possible that any new manager that comes in re-energises the playing staff to such an extent that the England centre-forward believes he has just as good a chance, finally, of silverware at White Hart Lane as anywhere else.