After Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, took the decision to relieve Graham Potter of his duties just a few months after believing he was the man to lead the Blues into a new era, so begins the search for the right man to replace him.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man was dispensed with ostensibly because results had seen the west Londoners drop into the bottom half of the table, and after spending a reported €611m/£536m per transfermarkt, that was never going to see him in charge at Stamford Bridge long term.

So, who are the leading candidates to take on the mantle of bringing the Premier League outfit back into contention for the games big prizes?

According to The Telegraph, Julian Nagelsmann remains the front runner for the position, however, as The Sun note, the former Bayern manager is still technically on gardening leave so getting an agreement with the Bavarians may not be timely enough for Boehly.

That said, his youth and way of working could well appeal to a young group of players who will know that they have to respond to the methods of their new man in charge. The official Bundesliga website noted how he was liked and respected by his players at RB Leipzig, and was meticulous in his work – no doubt qualities that interested Bayern in the first place.

Other names in the frame are Luis Enrique, Mauricio Pochettino, Luciano Spalletti and either Oliver Glasner or Ruben Amorim, per The Telegraph.

Though it’s believed that the latter two have credentials that ensures they are part of the conversation, it’s arguable that they’re not a big enough name to take the Chelsea job.

It’s one that needs a manager in place that has a strong work ethic and even stronger personality.

Such a description perfectly encompasses what Luis Enrique is all about, and as Fabrizio Romano noted in his exclusive Substack for CaughtOffside, the Spaniard is keen on a move to the Premier League and to London in particular.

It’s difficult to believe that a former Tottenham manager in Pochettino would switch allegiance to another side of London, but if the project and money is right, you can never say never in football.

Which leaves Spalletti, a manager who is walking Napoli to the Serie A title and is within reach of the Champions League too.

His managerial CV is glowing right now, and it’s unlikely he could resist the riches of the Premier League if Chelsea came calling.