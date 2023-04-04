Video: Man United target scores one-minute brace which includes incredible lob over keeper

Randal Kolo Muani is putting on a show in Eintracht Frankfurt’s DFB Pokal clash with Union Berlin as the Eagles are currently 2-0 up at halftime. 

The France international is having an incredible season in Frankfurt and that has continued tonight as the forward has scored a one-minute brace. The 24-year-old broke the deadlock after 11 minutes and had his second by minute 12.

Erik ten Hag is after a striker this summer for Man United and Kolo Muani is one name on that list. The Red Devils are said to be planning a £105m move for the forward and his performance tonight will impress the Premier League giants further.

Both goals can be seen below.

