Video: Man United target scores one-minute brace which includes incredible lob over keeper

Randal Kolo Muani is putting on a show in Eintracht Frankfurt’s DFB Pokal clash with Union Berlin as the Eagles are currently 2-0 up at halftime.

The France international is having an incredible season in Frankfurt and that has continued tonight as the forward has scored a one-minute brace. The 24-year-old broke the deadlock after 11 minutes and had his second by minute 12.

Erik ten Hag is after a striker this summer for Man United and Kolo Muani is one name on that list. The Red Devils are said to be planning a £105m move for the forward and his performance tonight will impress the Premier League giants further.

Both goals can be seen below.

That will add to the price tag! Randal Kolo Muani provides the first goal of the game with a nice finish