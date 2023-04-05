Allan Saint-Maximin trolls Manchester United fan on Twitter after Newcastle win

Newcastle United picked up a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Magpies are now up to third in the league table and they will fancy their chances of securing Champions League qualification for the next season.

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin put on an impressive display for his site setting up the opening goal of the game in the 65th minute.

The Newcastle winger has been criticized quite often this season for his lackluster performances but he was highly impressive against Manchester United and the Frenchman was undoubtedly one of the best players on the pitch.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter after the game to share an image of him in action against Manchester United. While the social media post drew praises from Newcastle fans, the French winger attracted a fair bit of trolling from Manchester United fans as well.

A Manchester United fan responded to his post asking him where his trophy is. The two clubs faced each other in the final of the Carabao Cup earlier this season and Manchester United emerged victorious back then. The Newcastle winger responded to the trolling with a witty tweet.

Wheres ur trophy ? — Mind of Arnold (@ArnoldMorris01) April 4, 2023