Huge boost for Man City fans ahead of key part of season

Man City have received a huge boost heading into a key part of the season as Erling Haaland has returned to training.

The Norwegian star was absent for City’s match with Liverpool at the weekend but was not missed as Pep Guardiola’s side hammered the Reds 4-1, however, the striker is a big part of the Spaniard’s team and will be key for the remainder of the season.

Man City are looking to win the treble this season and have key matches with Bayern Munich, Sheffield United and Arsenal all coming up within the next month.

Haaland should play a part in City’s clash with Southampton at the weekend as their top goalscorer looks to get back on the scoresheet.

Haaland has been immense for Man City since his arrival at the club last summer scoring 42 goals across the 37 games he has played this campaign.

City fans are hoping their star striker can fire them to a first Champions League title this season and so far, everything seems to look good for the Manchester club, as they put in their best performance of the season this past weekend.