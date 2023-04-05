‘I’m going to kick you’ – Antonio tries to intimidate Newcastle star ahead of tonight’s clash

Newcastle and West Ham players Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio have engaged in a bit of banter before their teams meet each other in the Premier League.

Speaking on the Footballers’ Football Podcast on the BBC, Wilson and Antonio seemed to be keen to intimidate the other and gain that psychological edge ahead of their meeting.

This even led to Antonio threatening to kick Wilson!

See below for their exchange:

Wilson: “When we beat you on Wednesday, you’re going to be back in the bottom three. So after the game I’ll let you know your league position.”

Antonio: “No problem mate because I’m ready for you. You’ve won a game, we’ve won a game. This game, I’m not letting you score. You’re not going to score. I’m going to kick you.”

Wilson: “I’ve got to get on the pitch first. You’ll kick me when I’m warming up? We’ll be warming up together! Discuss the pod on the sidelines. How the mighty have fallen.”