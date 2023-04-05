Pundit thinks Liverpool forward and Jurgen Klopp have fallen out

Glenn Hoddle thinks that something has happened behind the scenes between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah after the forward didn’t start against Chelsea.

Salah was benched for the match against the Blues yesterday evening, with Klopp introducing him to the match in the 65th minute, as the game ended 0-0.

Hoddle gave his thoughts on the Salah situation on Premier League Productions last night (via HITC), saying that he thinks the winger and Klopp may have fallen out.

There were always going to be changes from the City game, but I didn’t think there would be as many as that.

Salah failed to stamp his authority over his former side yesterday

Salah is a surprise, to me. He looked very disgruntled and unhappy at the weekend when he came off against Man City. Something might have gone on there with Klopp.”

Liverpool fans will hope the Egyptian hasn’t had any disagreements with the manager as they look to him to get the goals that will hopefully save their season from embarrassment.

 

